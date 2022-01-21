Luchadores Battle In London Grocery Store

Shoppers at the Iceland grocery store in the Fulham region of London, England witnessed two luchadores fighting over some new products recently.

20 years ago Booker T and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin engaged in an epic grocery store battle. Perhaps that was what led the Iceland store manager to partner with the London School of Lucha Libre in order to promote the store’s new partnership with the Chiquito food brand.

Luchadors El Nordico, Illusionisto and El Piranha engaged in a lucha libre battle in the frozen food aisles of the store. Meanwhile, shoppers went about their business or stopped to take video of the performance.

Video of the Lucha Libre show in the store is available in the YouTube video below:

“Customers were treated to a show-stopping performance featuring traditional Lucha Libre wrestlers, as they carried out their morning shop,” said the store manager.

“Our new Chiquito food range is spicing up mealtimes, so we thought we would spice up the in-store experience by unleashing El Nordico, Illusionisto and El Piranha to battle it out in the frozen aisle.”

He continued to say that they partnered up with the London School of Lucha Libre to put on the promotion.

“We teamed up with The London School of Lucha Libre to put on the show which showcased the colour, fun, and flavour of the new hot and spicy food range”

Luchador El Piranha gave an in-character statement to media. He said that he did not want Illusionisto to get these new delicious foods before he did and that’s what led to the impromptu match.

“I knew Illusionisto would be trying to get his hands on the new Chiquito range before me, but I was ready and waiting to bring the pain,” said luchador El Piranha. “Those Enchiladas are mine!!!”