Mark Henry: Tony Khan Got A ‘Raw Deal’ In Diversity Discussion

Mark Henry believes Tony Khan was the victim of people going overboard on the issue of diversity on social media.

Big Swole, a former AEW wrestler, got people talking when she expressed her belief that her peace was being disrupted in the company. Specifically, Swole had gripes with what she feels to be AEW’s lack of diversity and black representation.

Things spiraled when Khan made a post saying Big Swole wasn’t offered a new contract with AEW because he felt she wasn’t good enough in the ring. Many criticized Khan as they felt he brushed off Swole’s criticism in favor of hurling shots.

Mark Henry Speaks Out

Mark Henry believes that social media dwellers overreacted to Khan’s post and took a side without looking at the facts. Taking to Busted Open Radio, Henry praised AEW for its diversity both on TV and behind the scenes.

“I feel like Tony got a really raw deal by what was said by Swole but also what was said about all these people jumping on the bandwagon and they didn’t know what the hell happened.

“They just took a side because somebody said something about diversity, which they implied it being race. Let’s break it down real quick as far as diversity.

“You start talking about diversity in the work sector at AEW, Tony Khan is a man of color and so is — and when I say a man of color he’s not black.

“Black is a person of color, you have Asian, you have Pan, you have the Indian influence, you have the Middle Eastern influence, the Spanish influence in the company.

“You talk about a diverse workplace, man that place has got everything and I feel like the people in power, the highest-ranking officers are Tony and Megha [Parekh] and then you have people like myself and Shawn Dean who are both African-American people, people of color, that are working in the office.

“So, you mean to tell me that those people don’t count as being diverse?”

As far as Khan’s dig at Swole’s wrestling ability, Henry said he sees it as an eye for an eye situation. He believes Tony did what he felt he needed to do to stick up for the company.

Khan says he’s got something cooked up in 2022 as far as diverse representation goes. The AEW boss says this plan has been brewing long before Swole’s public rant.

Please H/T SEScoops with a link if you use any quotes from this article