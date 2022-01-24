Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green React To The WRLD On GCW PPV

Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green took to social media following the WRLD On GCW PPV last night. Cardona defeated Joey Janela on the show and pulled out some rather epic tactics to do so.

With a “If Cardona Wins We Riot” sign hanging from the rafters (and printed on Cardona’s shirt), he made his entrance to Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” through the crowd in a fashion that ECW fans will be familiar with. He also wore a red flannel with the words “F*ck Mick Foley” on the back of it.

During the match, Cardona did all of the following:

Had Mark Sterling bring out Virgil in a Vince McMahon mask to distract Janela.

Him and Chelsea Green faked Green turning on Cardona only for her to then attack Janela.

Re-created the 2006 One Night Stand spot where Cena tossed his shirt to the crowd and the crowd tossed it back.

Swoggle came out from under the ring and attacked Janela. Eventually Sam Stackhouse and Marko Stunt would make the save on Janela’s behalf, however.

Had Brian Myers spear Janela through a door similar to what Edge did to Cena at One Night Stand 2006.

After Cardona won, it did appear as though the crowd was ready to riot. Sean Waltman then came out and made the save and this also seemed to prevent the rioting from happening, however.

Cardona and Chelsea Green took to social media following their victory. A collection of their posts are below: