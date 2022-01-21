Michelle McCool Explains How Royal Rumble Spot Came To Fruition

Michelle McCool will be in the Royal Rumble match this year but it wasn’t a lock the minute she was contacted.

McCool has been announced for the match along with the likes of Knockouts Champion Mickie James, Lita, and others. The Royal Rumble is known for delivering on nostalgia and this year is no exception.

Michelle McCool On Entering Royal Rumble

Michelle McCool appeared on Busted Open Radio and told host Dave LaGreca and Mark Henry that at first, she didn’t know whether or not she’d accept the invitation.

“So, I got a phone call from talent relations right about Christmas time. John Cone [Senior Manager of Talent Relations] called and he said, ‘Hey, we’re doing a Rumble and just wanted to gauge and see if you had any interest doing it.’

“I thought, ‘We’re about to go to Colorado for 10 days, which sets me back in my training. Uh, let’s see. Let me think about it, I’m very honored and flattered. Let me see.'”

McCool says ultimately it was her kids who served as motivation to go through with an appearance at the Royal Rumble.

“So, I thought about it. I talked it over with Mark. I was like, ‘You know what? You don’t get this opportunity too much.’

“I’m super grateful for it and it gives me a chance to really show my daughter Kaia and my son Colt that I’m a little scared but we can be scared and still go out there and be brave and do things and overcome challenges. So, that was kind of the motivation behind it.”

The Royal Rumble event will take place on a Saturday this year. It’ll be held inside The Dome at America’s Center on Jan. 29.

Please H/T SEScoops with a link if you use any quotes from this article