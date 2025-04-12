Fans Express Outrage Over WWE Hall of Fame 2025 Induction ‘Snub’

Michelle McCool will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, but her choice of inductee has angered several fans of the inaugural Divas Champion. This week, WWE revealed who will be inducting at the April 18, ceremony and it will be The Undertaker who inducts McCool.

While the Phenom is hardly a surprising choice given that he and McCool have been married since 2010, many fans feel he is the wrong choice. On X, many fans argued that Michelle’s Lay-Cool partner Layla should be the one inducting her at the ceremony. This resulted in Layla’s name trending on the platform.

Undertaker inducting Michelle McCool when it should’ve been Layla omfg WHY ? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/3lzkRL1tW9 — Seth Joseph (@SethJoseph95) April 12, 2025

WHY THE FCK IS LAYLA NOT INDUCTING MICHELLE MCCOOL IN THE HOF pic.twitter.com/mms9xGVbRP — Tiff ? (@TiffanyLuv24) April 12, 2025

Layla better have a moment on the stage with Michelle McCool cuz hello? pic.twitter.com/lhISeVXs3S — DS Ring the Belle ? (@ringthebelleds) April 12, 2025

Why is LAYLA not inducting Michelle ? pic.twitter.com/BLFjcrziky — Albie (@Albie_A) April 12, 2025

The undertaker hasn’t contributed anything to michelle’s career why is he inductions her and not layla? https://t.co/VuZquobdYM pic.twitter.com/kkJ86ABwWx — ??? ???????? ? (@BpinkMinaj) April 12, 2025

The anger of fans comes at an interesting time for McCool’s career. For WWE LFG’s second season, McCool will replace Mickie James as one of the show’s judges. It has been reported that The Undertaker pushed for McCool to be added to the show, though did not state that she should replace James. Nevertheless, this has led to anger from fans and accusations that the couple are using the Phenom’s sway, resulting in James, a highly-respected name in wrestling, being cut.

The Undertaker’s involvement isn’t the only questionable WWE Hall of Fame inductee. Despite the hopes of many, including Lex Luger, Sting will not be inducting his friend, and the role will instead be performed by DDP. While DDP has done wonders for Luger’s health, many believe it should be Sting, still under contract with AEW, who should be doing the honor.

The WWE Hall of Fame will take place on April 18, as part of the massive WrestleMania week lined up. While McCool will be able to celebrate her induction with her husband by her side, it remains to be seen if Layla has any role as part of the ceremony.