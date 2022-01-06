MJF Maintains He Has Never and Will Never Lose Clean in AEW

MJF lost to Capt. Shawn Dean on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. His win/loss record for 2022 now stands at a meager 0-1.

The loss came after CM Punk hit the ring and attacked Dean with the sole intention of awarding him the DQ victory. Punk said he will continue getting MJF disqualified until he mans up and faces him in the ring. It was a clever finish that forces MJF to stop running away and wrestle Punk once and for all.

MJF is not happy about losing his first match of the year. A losing record is no way to earn title shots, so he knows this cannot go on for much longer.

On Thursday, he took to social media and declared that no one has ever, nor will they ever, beat him clean.

No one has ever or will ever beat me CLEAN!



COWARDS! — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™? (@The_MJF) January 6, 2022

Several fans have pointed out that MJF has lost to Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley. The Long Island native argues that those losses were illegitimate.

MJF says Jericho had their match restarted by a crooked official, while Moxley had to use the Paradigm Shift, a move that was banned during that match, to get a win.

JERICHO HAD THE MATCH RESTARTED BY A CROOKED OFFICIAL AFTER I BEAT HIM CLEAN IN THE MIDDLE OF THE RING! — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™? (@The_MJF) January 6, 2022