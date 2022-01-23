MJF Snubs Wardlow Once Again

The feud between MJF and Wardlow has been simmering for a couple of years now. The two on-screen partners have been building up to a split for pretty much the entire duration of AEW — one of the longest term stories that the company has told.

That split seems to finally be coming sooner rather than later. We saw MJF cost Wardlow a match against CM Punk on Dynamite two weeks ago, and with Dynamite taking place in Wardlow’s hometown of Cleveland this week, many are wondering if we could see that split finally take place.

MJF continues to build up heat for that eventual turn, most recently Sunday afternoon on Twitter.

MJF took it upon himself to wish a Happy Birthday to Will Hobbs in a way that read like a shot to Wardlow.

“Happy birthday to the best big man in AEW by a country mile,” MJF wrote.

Happy birthday to the best big man in AEW by a country mile. https://t.co/0xSJilTloT — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™? (@The_MJF) January 23, 2022

One can’t overstate just how well the build has been to the eventual moment when the turn for Wardlow against MJF takes place. The crowd is sure to give it a massive reaction, especially if it occurs in his hometown this week. Everyone involved in the story has built Wardlow up into a cool character with an unstoppable feel around him, including Punk in the match two weeks ago. Of course, MJF, the top heel in AEW and arguably the entire business, has played his role perfectly in the build throughout.

Check out the Top Rope Nation wrestling podcast for your weekly dose of pro wrestling talk featuring interviews, analysis and exclusive news: Apple – Spotify – YouTube.