Spoiler On Title Change At MLW Blood and Thunder Tapings

MLW presented Blood and Thunder from Gilley’s in Dallas, Texas last night. The MLW World Middleweight Championship changed hands on the show.

In a triple threat match for the title, defending champion Tajiri took on former champion Myron Reed and Bandido. Reed picked up the victory and won the title for a record 3rd time. Tajiri’s reign ends at 111 days. During his reign, the 51-year-old successfully defended the title on an All Japan show against Atsuki Aoyagi in a match that aired on MLW programming.

#MyronReed won the #MLW Middleweight Championship from #YoshihiroTajiri tonight in Dallas, Texas.#Bandido debuted as the third challenger in the bout. pic.twitter.com/awzWmqEILG — Pro Wrestling Guru (@PWGuru02) January 22, 2022

Spoiler On Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout

Frequent viewers of MLW programming have witnessed a budding romance between Richard Holliday and Alicia Atout, although neither has really admitted to this. It appears there was a big development on their angle during the tapings as the below Tweet indicates.

Unfortunately for MLW, this show was dealt a significant blow when Ross and Marshall Von Erich had to be pulled after testing positive for COVID-19. A major angle had been set up with the Von Erichs attempting to win the tag team titles in Dallas for the first time in 40 years. Other matches scheduled to air as part of these tapings are below: