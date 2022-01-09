Impact Champion Moose Calls Out Roman Reigns

Impact Wrestling World Champion Moose wants a match with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Moose retained his title at Saturday’s Impact Hard to Kill pay-per-view. He beat Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey in a triple threat match.

Moose wins at Impact Hard to Kill 2022

Moose wants Roman Reigns

On Sunday, Moose referenced the “Forbidden Door” and said it’s time for the Wrestling God to cross paths with the Head of the Table. He tweeted:

“I Claim to be the Wrestling God. He claims to be The Head of the Table. With all this Forbidden Door talk….. what if …. @WWERomanReigns”

This is not the first time Moose has made it known he wants to work with Roman Reigns. On a recent episode of Impact TV, moose referenced the Tribal Chief.

For the second time in three months, Moose has called out Roman Reigns, I would love to see a match between the WWE Universal Champion and the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion. I'm loving this "forbidden door" stuff, exciting times… #WWE #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/hnd9IeVbgm — Raphael Wilson (@089968Raph__) January 9, 2022

The Impact world champion wrestling the WWE Universal Champion seems unlikely. However, it is possible.

Moose vs. Roman Reigns is unlikely, but two other champions from WWE and Impact could share a ring very soon Entrants for the upcoming Women’s Royal Rumble include Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.