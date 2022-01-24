Moose Says Impact’s Shows Are Just As Good As AEW or WWE

Impact World Champion Moose recently stated that he believes Impact’s shows are just as good as AEW or WWE‘s. He also stated that he hopes the promotion will begin to run bigger venues as well.

“If you watch our shows, I feel our shows are just as good, if not better than AEW and WWE,” Moose said. “I think the biggest challenge, if I was running the company, I would try to expand our following in the sense of getting bigger venues and seeing if we can draw a 5,000 or 6,000 seat arena. You never know unless you try it. Let’s see if we can start slowly running in big arenas, especially our PPVs.”

Moose continued to say that he had a custom Impact World Championship belt made but the company decided against him using it.

“I’m going to break the news now. I actually had a custom Impact World title made. It looks exactly the same, but it’s on a red strap, on red leather. I pitched it and it got turned down. I understand why it got turned down. I don’t want to get into the details of it, but I understand why. If I keep it long enough, maybe they’ll change their mind on it.”

Message to all the Family Men on the @IMPACTWRESTLING roster. Leave your wives and kids at home. I will do literally anything I have to to keep my world title. pic.twitter.com/d1itgSaydZ — MOOSE (@TheMooseNation) January 11, 2022

At the Hard to Kill PPV earlier this month, Moose successfully defended his title against Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey in a triple threat match. He’s scheduled to face W. Morrissey in another title match at No Surrender next month. Impact recently spent two days in Fort Lauderdale taping episodes of their weekly programming. Spoilers for those shows are available below:

ICYMI: The main event of No Surrender was made official by @ScottDAmore!



Sat, Feb 19th, @TheCaZXL will get a 1-on-1 #IMPACT World Title opportunity against @TheMooseNation!



Who leaves as Champion when these two clash in New Orleans?



Tickets:https://t.co/HMotYbmLtJ pic.twitter.com/edQTmKbk7e — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 21, 2022

H/T to WrestlingNews for the above transcriptions.