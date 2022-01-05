Nick Aldis Re-Signs With NWA, Promotion Announces “NWA All Access”

Former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis has announced that he has re-signed with the promotion. He appeared recently on Busted Open Radio and spoke about his decision.

“I can confirm that I have extended my agreement with the NWA. I have re-signed. It’s a good day in terms of looking ahead to a great new year for the NWA and for me,” said Aldis. “There is a lot going on in the business and it’s nice to be in a good position, but ultimately, respect goes a long way and from the first conversation that Billy and I ever had regarding the NWA and my career and our working relationship together, I’ve had nothing but absolute respect from him, more so than any person I’ve worked with in my career. I can’t wait to see what else we come up with.”

The NWA has also announced several broadcasting changes. A new show titled NWA USA will premiere this Saturday on YouTube. Nick Aldis stated on last night’s broadcast of Powerrr that he will be an ambassador on the show. It will focus on up-and-coming talent looking to make a name for themselves.

The NWA have also announced “NWA All Access” on FITE TV. More details on the program will be revealed soon.

