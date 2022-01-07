Nick Aldis: I Did More For The NWA Title Than Anybody In Recent History

Nick Aldis believes he pumped some life back into the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship.

Aldis recently revealed that he has signed a new contract with NWA. In a follow-up, Inside The Ropes reported that the deal has been extended to one year and is not exclusive.

Nick Aldis Relishes In Previous Title Reigns

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis

Aldis is a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. His last reign lasted 1,043 days. That is the longest NWA world title run since Dan Severn held the gold for 1,479 days beginning in 1995 and ending in 1999.

Aldis was defeated by Trevor Murdoch at the NWA 73rd Anniversary Show.

Appearing as a guest on Busted Open Radio, Nick Aldis told Tommy Dreamer and Dave LaGreca that his two runs as NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion speak for themselves.

“I did more for that championship than anybody in recent history. So, the onus is on him [Trevor Murdoch] to do what he can with it to keep making it mean something.

“In the meantime, I’ve always got one eye on that belt. Me and that belt have become synonymous and that means a great deal to me as you know.”

Next Stop: Crockett Cup?

As far as what’s next for Aldis, don’t be surprised if he decides to try his hand in the Crockett Cup.

“Look, I had a very good time having a brief reuniting of The British Invasion with Doug Williams.

“We may discuss the possibility of trying to do that for the Crockett Cup because as you know the Crockett Cup is a big thing on the NWA calendar and I have a lot of passion for tag team wrestling.

“The Crockett Cup is something that I’ve been very proud of that we’ve been able to bring back and make so exciting for people. The one thing about the Crockett Cup that’s bugged me is that I haven’t had a chance to take part in it yet.

“So, that’s something I may be considering.”

