Watch: OllieJayy Performs “Make Em Fall” on NXT 2.0

Who is OllieJay?

OllieJay
OllieJay

Recording superstar OllieJayy appeared on this week’s NXT 2.0 to perform the show’s official new theme song, Make Em Fall.

OllieJayy (real name: Olivia Johnson) is a popular singer and fashion blogger.

Some of her best known songs include Spooky SZN, Posin, Just a Perk and Slow Ride. Her music can be heard on Spotify, Apple Music and other major streaming platforms.

You can also watch her latest music videos on YouTube.

Watch OllieJayy perform “Make Em Fall” on NXT 2.0:

Reactions to OllieJayy’s NXT Performance

OllieJay’s first appearance on WWE television generated a lot of buzz. She was the top-trending topic coming out of the show.

Fans on social media also seemed to love the performance.

The official WWE Music YouTube channel has also uploaded the full studio version of “As Close As It Gets – Make Em Fall” –

OllieJayy Photos

OllieJay has a very popular Instagram account with nearly a quarter million followers.

Follow her on Instagram to keep up with her fashion blogging

