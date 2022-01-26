Watch: OllieJayy Performs “Make Em Fall” on NXT 2.0

Recording superstar OllieJayy appeared on this week’s NXT 2.0 to perform the show’s official new theme song, Make Em Fall.

OllieJayy (real name: Olivia Johnson) is a popular singer and fashion blogger.

Some of her best known songs include Spooky SZN, Posin, Just a Perk and Slow Ride. Her music can be heard on Spotify, Apple Music and other major streaming platforms.

You can also watch her latest music videos on YouTube.

Watch OllieJayy perform “Make Em Fall” on NXT 2.0:

Reactions to OllieJayy’s NXT Performance

OllieJay’s first appearance on WWE television generated a lot of buzz. She was the top-trending topic coming out of the show.

Fans on social media also seemed to love the performance.

Watching NXT on replay, I had Never heard of @olliejayy_ until today but y’all need to gone ahead and bring her back ASAP…???#WWENXT — Dee Tucker (@WarReady422) January 26, 2022

. @olliejayy_ just became an instant superstar to a global world audience.



You can't hide beauty, skill and talent like that for long. She is the moment.#WWENXT — Global Fight Revolution (@GlobalFightRev) January 26, 2022

OllieJayy is here! And she’s pretty good, I like her flow #WWENXT — Beastmode9000™ ? (@_Beastmode9000_) January 26, 2022

The official WWE Music YouTube channel has also uploaded the full studio version of “As Close As It Gets – Make Em Fall” –

OllieJayy Photos

OllieJay has a very popular Instagram account with nearly a quarter million followers.

Follow her on Instagram to keep up with her fashion blogging