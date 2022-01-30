Plans For Ronda Rousey After WWE Return

Ronda Rousey has only returned to WWE programming but it appears that WWE already has planned the next big outings for her.

Dave Meltzer talked about the former UFC star on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. He reiterated that the current plan is for her to challenge the SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38.

Just like the last time, Ronda is going to be a regular on SmackDown leading to this program. She is expected to wrestle on weekly shows as well.

Though this isn’t all as officials already have plans in place for her WrestleMania 39 opponent. The idea is for her to face Becky Lynch at the show of shows next year.

Ronda Rousey’s deal is for her to do the two Manias and Meltzer speculates that she will be gone from the company after that.

The former Raw women’s champion made her return to WWE TV during the Royal Rumble PPV last night. She entered the women’s rumble at #28 and won the match.

WWE has announced that the baddest woman on the planet will be making an appearance at this Monday’s episode of Raw. It’s likely that we will see a confrontation between her and Becky Lynch at the show.