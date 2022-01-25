Randy Orton Comments On His “Difficult” Storyline With The Fiend

Randy Orton recently discussed his storyline rivalry with The Fiend during an appearance on the Ringer Wrestling Podcast.

Orton said it could be difficult to make some of what was asked of him during the program look and feel believable.

“They put me in the burn mask one week and the next week I’m out of it and my skin healed. It’s tough,” Orton said. “Then you go to, who you would imagine you go to when you have a gripe, and go, ‘Hey, I can’t do this. Aren’t they gonna….’ [Vince impression], ‘Just do it. It’s going to work.’ ‘Okay.’ Roll with the punches. You go out there and do your best job. Even though I’m lighting a dead guy on fire and he’s the babyface…”

Orton continued to talk about trying his best to make people buy into the angle.

“I had a very hard time trying to make that real, but I feel like I did a good enough job to where even though it was a little cringe-worthy for some people, because I really tried to believe I was going through this, I think it helped people buy into it a little bit more while we were suspending that reality and trying to make them believe like they would if they were watching the most recent Halloween movie.”

Orton defeated Wyatt in the Firefly Inferno match at the TLC PPV in December 2020. Then at WrestleMania 37, he defeated the Fiend again in a match that lasted less than 6 minutes. Those were the two final matches of Bray Wyatt‘s WWE career.

The two also feuded in 2016/2017. Wyatt defeated Orton at No Mercy 2016, then lost the WWE title to him at WrestleMania 33. Wyatt then defeated Orton in a House of Horrors match at Payback 2017. Orton leads the all-time series between the two in singles matches 3-2.