Rey Mysterio Recalls Getting Paid With A Sandwich For His First Match

Rey Mysterio is one of the most recognizable stars in wrestling right now. Though his beginning in the business was very humble. The wrestling veteran wasn’t even paid in cash for his first wrestling match back in 1989. The former world champion was recently interviewed by Brandon Walker of Barstool Wrestling.

The two were discussing the former world champion’s longevity in the business. Mysterio mentioned how is he truly blessed to be able to do this for so long:

“So I was talking to Edge the other day in the locker room. He was saying, ‘Rey, you know, we’re the only two guys left that have been part of five decades of wrestling.’ I started in 89. So I was part of the 80s, 90s, 2000s, 10s, and 20s Now, That’s amazing, man. I’m truly blessed to be able to be in this for this amount of time.”

Rey Mysterio Wrestled His First Match In A Parking Lot

Rey Mysterio (Photo: WWE)

When Walker showed his amazement at the fact that Rey Mysterio has been wrestling so long, the wrestling legend recalled his first match. He revealed that it took place in parking lot of a church and he was paid for it with a sandwich and a Coca Cola:

“That was my first match. I was 14 years old. Imagine that. It counts because I got paid. Not money, but I got a sandwich and a Coca-Cola. It was in front of maybe 80 fans outside of a church, in a parking lot church in Tijuana.”

Apart from this, Rey Mysterio also talked about the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV, being the cover star of WWE 2K22 video game and more. You can check out his full interview in the embedded video

