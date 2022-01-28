Rey Mysterio On WWE Switching To Saturdays For PPVs

After decades of running PPVs on Sundays, WWE has finally made the switch to Saturday. This weekend’s Royal Rumble will be the latest of the WWE premium events to be moved to a Saturday and Rey Mysterio thinks it’s a good idea.

The former world champion recently had an interview with Barstool Wrestling. He discussed things such as his son Dominik Mysterio’s progression and more.

When asked about WWE switching to Saturdays for their big events, Rey Mysterio said that the whole company is making a change for good:

“I don’t mind it. I can kind of see why they switched from Sundays to Saturdays. You know, just the whole company overall, is making a change for good. A lot of people have to work Monday mornings, [so] going to an event on Sunday and having to wake up the next morning [is not convenient].

Even kids. kids have to go school. So I think Saturday is a good family day to go out and have a good time. Even if it’s just the homies, [who] wanna go have a beer and check out some wrestling. What a perfect day to enjoy.”

Apart from this, Mysterio also talked about his very first match in 1989. He revealed that he was paid with a sandwich and Coca-Cola for it.

Rey Mysterio will be entering his record 13th Royal Rumble match this Saturday. He will have the opportunity to join the exclusive club of stars who have won the rumble multiple times including names such as Shawn Michaels and Steve Austin.

