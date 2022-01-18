Rhea Ripley Plans to Obliterate & Brutalize At the Royal Rumble

Rhea Ripley is ready to steamroll all challengers at next weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble.

Ripley’s back is full of welts following this week’s WWE Raw. The Australian Superstar took a beating at the hands of her former friend and partner, Nikki ASH.

Ripley posted a photo of her battle scars early Monday morning. She defiantly wrote, “It’s hard to break someone that enjoys pain. Try again.”

On Raw Talk, Ripley questioned if her broken friendship with Nikki ASH is salvageable.

“I can only take so much.” – Rhea Ripley

Ripley then touted her career accomplishments. She plans to enter the 2022 Royal Rumble and obliterate and brutalize anybody that gets in her way.