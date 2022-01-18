Tuesday, January 18, 2022
HomeNewsWWE News

Rhea Ripley Plans to Obliterate & Brutalize At the Royal Rumble

By Michael Reichlin
Rhea Ripley Interview
Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is ready to steamroll all challengers at next weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble.

Ripley’s back is full of welts following this week’s WWE Raw. The Australian Superstar took a beating at the hands of her former friend and partner, Nikki ASH.

Ripley posted a photo of her battle scars early Monday morning. She defiantly wrote, “It’s hard to break someone that enjoys pain. Try again.”

On Raw Talk, Ripley questioned if her broken friendship with Nikki ASH is salvageable.

“I can only take so much.”

– Rhea Ripley

Ripley then touted her career accomplishments. She plans to enter the 2022 Royal Rumble and obliterate and brutalize anybody that gets in her way.

Related Articles
Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.
Previous articleEddie Kingston Out With Fractured Orbital Bone
Next articleBraun Strowman (Adam Scherr) Booked For “Biggest Wrestling Show In The Middle East”
Latest Wrestling News

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

© Copyright 2021 SEScoops LLC