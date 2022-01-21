Ric Flair Thinks CM Punk Is ‘Overgenerous’ In AEW

Ric Flair believes that CM Punk would benefit from not giving his opponents a lot of offense in the midst of a program.

Punk is currently feuding with MJF on AEW TV. The two have traded barbs for weeks but the match doesn’t have an official date.

Some have questioned the booking of Punk’s matches in AEW. He’s given a lot of offense to his opposition, something MJF has used in storyline claiming Punk is struggling against guys he should be dominating.

Many were critical of Punk’s match with MJF’s bodyguard Wardlow on the Jan. 12 episode of Dynamite. Wardlow basically dismantled Punk before being pinned by a fluke roll-up.

At the end of the match, the attention was more on Wardlow than it was on Punk, who still hasn’t had his match with MJF.

Ric Flair On CM Punk Giving Too Much

Taking to his WOOOOO Nation UNCENSORED podcast, Ric Flair expressed his belief that CM Punk shouldn’t be as generous in his matches when he needs to build a feud.

“If Punk is arguably their top star, I would always just keep him — he’s already proved that he can work his ass off, right?

“I would always keep him in matches on TV where he took more of the match going into an angle like he is right now with the other guy. Considering that he’s gonna have to get up, make a promo with MJF and all that I just would’ve shortened it up.

“I think he’s being overgenerous. That doesn’t make him a bad guy. That would’ve been my style forever too but I just think he’s going into this big program he doesn’t need to be quite as generous.”

Wardlow splitting from MJF has been a story that’s been brewing for quite a while. While many feel Wardlow is destined to be a star, many also believe the momentum of Punk vs. MJF has been squandered.

