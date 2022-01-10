ROH Supercard of Honor Announced for WrestleMania Weekend

Ring of Honor is back.

December’s Final Battle pay-per-view marked the end of an era for ROH. The company is currently on hiatus and top ROH stars have been released from their contracts. Some already appearing for other promotions.

Over the weekend, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham and ROH Women’s Champion Rok-C both wrestled for Impact Wrestling. An ROH faction invaded the Impact Hard to Kill pay-per-view. The group had a presence at the latest Impact TV tapings and is now going by the name Honor No more.

Ring of Honor officials have maintained the company is not shutting down. On Monday, the company announced its next live pay-per-view.

Ring of Honor Returns

ROH Supercard of Honor will take place Friday, April 1st from Dallas-Fort Worth, TX at the Curtis Culwell Center.

The event takes place during WrestleMania 38 weekend, giving it a built-in audience of wrestling fans who are already in town.

Supercard of Honor has been a staple of the ROH calendar dating back to 2006.

HonorClub members will get first crack at tickets on Friday, January 21st. The general public on-sale will take place the following week, Friday January 28th.

SEScoops plans to send a live correspondent to this event, so stay tuned for more details on that.