ROH Undisputed World Championship Match Announced for SuperCard of Honor

Ring of Honor has announced its first match for the ROH Supercard of Honor event on April 1.

Since going on hiatus, ROH Supercard of Honor will be the company’s first event back. After releasing all of its wrestlers last year, ROH planned to revamp its business strategy. To promote their ROH Supercard of Honor event, the company also revealed that Jonathan Gresham would challenge Bandido to decide the undisputed ROH World Champion.

The Undisputed ROH World Championship Situation

ROH has found itself in an intriguing situation with Gresham and Bandido. The company wanted Gresham to challenge Bandido for the ROH World Championship at Final Battle on December 11, 2021. However, Bandido had tested positive for Covid-19, and ROH had Gresham challenge Jay Lethal for the ROH World Championship. After winning the title, ROH allowed Gresham to defend the title for other promotions like Impact Wrestling and Game Changer Wrestling.

Bandido returned to successfully defend his ROH World Championship at Terminus against Baron Black on January 16. At the same event, Gresham also retained his title against Josh Alexander. After the match, Bandido confronted Gresham to tease a unification match.

It’s unclear what ROH plans to do with the ROH World Championship after the ROH Supercard of Honor event. The company plans to book talent for appearances instead of signing exclusive deals. Regardless, Gresham vs. Bandido is an intriguing match that ROH hopes can excite wrestling fans to watch their upcoming event.