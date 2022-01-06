Roman Reigns Medically Cleared, Set For Friday’s SmackDown

Roman Reigns is medically cleared to return to the ring. The Universal Champion was forced to miss last weekend’s Day 1 premium live event after testing positive for COVID-19.

WWE announced on Thursday, “BREAKING: Roman Reigns has been medically cleared and is set to return at tomorrow’s Friday Night SmackDown. What will Brock Lesnar have in store for their explosive confrontation?”

Reigns hasn’t wrestled since a December 19th live event in Des Moines, Iowa. He teamed with his cousin the Usos and lost to Drew McIntyre, Xavier Woods, and Rey Mysterio on that show.

Leading up to the Day 1 show, Reigns had been pulled from several live event shows including at Madison Square Garden and shows in Florida as well.

At the conclusion of this week’s WWE Raw, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar sent a message to Reigns that he would see him on Friday on Smackdown. Lesnar had been scheduled to face Reigns for the Universal title at Day 1 before Reigns was pulled from the show.

Lesnar went on to win the WWE Championship in a fatal 5-way match against then-champion Big E, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Kevin Owens. He has also re-aligned with Paul Heyman after Reigns fired him recently on Smackdown.