Thursday, January 6, 2022
HomeNewsWWE News

Roman Reigns Medically Cleared, Set For Friday’s SmackDown

By Chris Stephens
Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is medically cleared to return to the ring. The Universal Champion was forced to miss last weekend’s Day 1 premium live event after testing positive for COVID-19.

WWE announced on Thursday, “BREAKING: Roman Reigns has been medically cleared and is set to return at tomorrow’s Friday Night SmackDown. What will Brock Lesnar have in store for their explosive confrontation?”

Reigns hasn’t wrestled since a December 19th live event in Des Moines, Iowa. He teamed with his cousin the Usos and lost to Drew McIntyre, Xavier Woods, and Rey Mysterio on that show.

Leading up to the Day 1 show, Reigns had been pulled from several live event shows including at Madison Square Garden and shows in Florida as well.

At the conclusion of this week’s WWE Raw, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar sent a message to Reigns that he would see him on Friday on Smackdown. Lesnar had been scheduled to face Reigns for the Universal title at Day 1 before Reigns was pulled from the show.

Lesnar went on to win the WWE Championship in a fatal 5-way match against then-champion Big E, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Kevin Owens. He has also re-aligned with Paul Heyman after Reigns fired him recently on Smackdown.

Brock Lesnar Appearing on SmackDown and Raw
Related Articles
Chris Stephens
Chris Miller is a freelance writer covering pro-wrestling and mixed martial arts.
Previous articleBig Swole Getting Harassed Online Over Comments About Diversity & Representation
Next articleMJF Maintains He Has Never and Will Never Lose Clean in AEW
Latest Wrestling News

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

© Copyright 2021 SEScoops LLC