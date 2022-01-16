Roman Reigns makes history with historic Universal Title reign

Roman Reigns is officially the longest-reigning Universal Champion in WWE history.

Love him or hate him, you must acknowledge him. On Sunday, January 16, Reigns’ Universal title reign reached a record-breaking 504 days. He’s been champion since August 30, 2020.

Reigns has commented on his historic achievement. He wrote on Twitter:

“The greatest of this generation, the best to ever hold the #UniversalTitle. The numbers, the main events, the dominant performances… they don’t lie. 504 days and counting… #GOAT”

Roman Reigns Makes History

Reigns surpasses Brock Lesnar, who previously held the record at 503 days. Lesnar’s longest reign lasted from April 2, 2017 through August 19, 2018.

This is Reigns’ second run with the Universal title. His first reign lasted 63 days. In addition to being the longest-reigning Universal Champion, he’s also held title for more days in total than anybody else (567 days). He’s a 3-time WWE Champion and has competed in five WrestleMania main events.

Reigns’ next big title defense will take place at the Royal Rumble when he defends against Seth Rollins.

Visit WWE.com for more statistics about the Universal Championship.