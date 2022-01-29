Latest On Ronda Rousey’s Contractual Status With WWE

Ronda Rousey has been in news lately after it was reported that the former Raw women’s champion would be returning to WWE for the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer recently talked about the former UFC star. He confirmed her contractual status with the company.

Meltzer revealed that Ronda is under contract with the promotion at the moment. Though he couldn’t report whether she has signed a new deal:

“Either a new deal was put together or WWE froze her three-year deal since she really only worked the first year and a few months of it.” – Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Ronda Rousey made her official WWE debut during the Royal Rumble PPV in 2018. She went on to win the Raw women’s championship at SummerSlam that year.

After a historic 231 days reign with the title, The Baddest Woman on the Planet dropped the championship to Becky Lynch in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 35.

Rousey has not made an appearance on WWE programming since then. Though Lynch recently responded to the rumors of her return.

Latest reports suggest that WWE is planning a rematch between these two female stars in near future. Click here to read when it may take place.