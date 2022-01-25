Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch Planned for WrestleMania (Report)

WWE is planning for Ronda Rousey to be a big part of WrestleMania 38.

This Saturday, WWE presents the 2022 Royal Rumble premium live event. The Rumble marks the beginning of the Road to WrestleMania.

We know WWE has some big Royal Rumble surprises in store. As big as the Rumble is, WWE often uses it as a platform to set up the biggest show of the year.

By now, the top matches for WrestleMania are starting to take shape. On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed speculation that Ronda Rousey will be returning to face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania in April.

“That could be the match, and the impression I got is that it’s certainly ‘more than considered’ to be the match. I don’t know that it’s official, but I know somebody there who pretty much told me its in the books.” – Dave Meltzer on Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38

Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania

Ronda Rousey has had some big moments at WrestleMania. Her first appearance for WWE took place at WrestleMania 31 back in 2015. Little did we know at the time, Rousey would eventually go on to become a full-time WWE Superstar and main event WrestleMania just a few years later.

The last time we saw Ronda Rousey in a WWE, it was at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch made history that night. It was the first time a women’s secured the main event of the biggest night in pro wrestling.

Becky Lynch was victorious that night. She walked away with Rousey’s Raw Women’s Championship and Charlotte’s SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch

Since WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch’s star has continued to rise. “Becky 2 Belts” evolved into The Man and more recently into Big Time Becks. Her star power and is on a different level than any other woman in WWE. If WWE wants to deliver a WrestleMania opponent worthy of Big Time Becks, Ronda Rousey fits the bill. Plans change, but Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania is one hell of a plan.

Becky Lynch hasn’t forgotten about her former foe. During an interview with TMZ Sports back in October, she was asked if she had any advice for Ronda Rousey about returning to WWE after having a baby.

“Don’t, cause I’m still on top, Ronda, you won’t like it. That’s my advice.” – Becky Lynch’s advice to Ronda Rousey about returning to WWE

If the match does come to fruition, Becky Lynch thinks she knows how it will play out.

“The fact that I’ve had a baby and came back so great that she’ll probably want to one-up me,” Lynch said of Rousey on the Out of Character podcast.

“She’ll try to come back in three months, then I’ll be right there to punch her right in the face, give her a Rock Bottom, out of here in 20 seconds, Ronda. So long, good night.”