Update On Sami Zayn Re-Signing With WWE

Earlier this week, news broke that Sami Zayn has re-signed with WWE. Zayn himself appears to have confirmed the news, as he wrote on Twitter:

Sticking around and having fun, that’s the Sami Zayn way. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) January 21, 2022

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided additional information about Sami Zayn’s new WWE contract.

While the news of him re-signing leaked this week, Zayn actually re-signed around the time that Kevin Owens re-upped with WWE as well.

“Unlike with Owens, it wasn’t confirmed by company sources past other wrestlers. But the signing coincided with when they had him start working with Lesnar and Reigns on Smackdown.” – Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Sami Zayn is currently involved in a program with Johnny Knoxville to promote the Jackass star’s appearance in the Royal Rumble. Last week, Zayn appeared as though he was going to do a Jackass style stunt in a shopping cart but backed out of it after deeming it to be unsafe.

Zayn has been with the company since 2013. He is a former NXT Champion and 2x Intercontinental Champion. Outside of WWE, Zayn is a 2x PWG Champion, 1x ROH TV Champion, and once held the ROH Tag Team Championships along with Kevin Owens.