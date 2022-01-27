Seth Rollins Wants To See A Surprise Winner For Men’s Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble this year is one of the most wide-open rumbles in the history of the event and Seth Rollins wants an underrated star to win the battle royal this year. The former Universal champion recently had an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport. Among other things, he discussed the upcoming PPV event.

Rollins first mentioned how winning the women’s Royal Rumble last year catapulted Bianca Belair into superstardom. He said that he would love to see that on the men’s side this time around:

“You look at Bianca Belair on the female side, winning the Rumble catapulted her into superstardom. I’d love to see that on the men’s side. I think there’s a lot of guys bubbling and we always need new top faces. I’d love to see someone come out of nowhere and win.”

Seth Rollins then explained that he would love to see a surprise winner at the men’s Royal Rumble this year, someone who the fans can get behind:

“I’d love a real surprise Rumble winner for people to get behind. Tons of guys on the RAW roster could; Finn Balor is someone who is right there. Chad Gable. Matt Riddle. Montez Ford.”

The 35th annual Royal Rumble will take place at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri on January 29, 2022.

Who is your pick to win the battle royal this year? Let us know your choice for the winner in the comment section below.