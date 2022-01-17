Monday, January 17, 2022
Shane Strickland’s First Post-WWE Appearance Announced

By Michael Reichlin
Shane Strickland
Shane "Swerve" Strickland

Shane Strickland’s first post-WWE appearance has been announced.

The man formerly known as Isaiah Scott will appear at The Wrestling Revolver’s “Once Upon a Time” event on April 16th from Iowa.

Strickland and the remaining members of Hit Row were released from WWE back on November 9th. The faction also included Top Dolla, Ashante Thee Adonis and B-Fab. They were a popular act in NXT, but a move to the main roster spelled the beginning of the end for them.

Since then, Swerve has been working on his new album, Tears. He released the following music video clip for the song Currency.

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.
