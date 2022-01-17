Shane Strickland’s First Post-WWE Appearance Announced

Shane Strickland’s first post-WWE appearance has been announced.

The man formerly known as Isaiah Scott will appear at The Wrestling Revolver’s “Once Upon a Time” event on April 16th from Iowa.

REVOLVER RETURNS APRIL 16



"Swerve's House"



SHANE STRICKLAND IS BACK! pic.twitter.com/KT0xX0yFet — The Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) January 17, 2022

Strickland and the remaining members of Hit Row were released from WWE back on November 9th. The faction also included Top Dolla, Ashante Thee Adonis and B-Fab. They were a popular act in NXT, but a move to the main roster spelled the beginning of the end for them.

Since then, Swerve has been working on his new album, Tears. He released the following music video clip for the song Currency.