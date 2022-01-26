Sheamus Says Vince McMahon Shot Down Idea Of Using His Old Theme Song

Sheamus wanted to return to his original Written In My Face theme song when he came back from an injury in 2019, but Vince McMahon apparently shot down the idea.

The former world champion suffered a concussion on the post-WrestleMania 35 episode of SmackDown which kept him out of action from April to September.

During a recent interview with FanSided Daily DDT, Sheamus revealed that he wanted to return with his original music, but Mr McMahon didn’t approve the idea:

“When I came back, I really wanted to bring that song back, but it was shot down. Vince hates it, some other people didn’t like it or didn’t agree, but it’s very nostalgic. I haven’t given up on it.

I guarantee you I will get that song back,” said Sheamus, “I just don’t know when, and nobody is going to know when, but I will get a chance to bring it back.”

The Celtic Warrior mentioned how the music reminds him of a lot of his big wins, including winning the Royal Rumble match in 2012.

Sheamus later claimed that he hasn’t given up on trying to get that theme song back and he said that he doesn’t think we have heard the last of it.

