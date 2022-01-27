The Miz Says MJF is No Copycat: “He’s Doing a Great Job”

The Miz has some flattering things to say about AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

Cheap Heat’s Peter Rosenberg and Stat Guy Grey interviewed The Miz to promote this weekend’s Royal Rumble premium live event.

Rosenberg asked the Awesome One what he thinks about MJF. Miz praised the Island loudmouth and believes that he’s not an imitation of anybody.

“I don’t think he wants to be The Miz, to be honest,” said The Miz. “I don’t think any superstar, no matter what company you’re in, wants to be the next this person. You want to be an original,”

He also believes there are comparisons, but every wrestler strives to be an original.

“I don’t think he wants to be the next Miz, I think he wants to be the first him, and honestly, I say he’s doing a great job at it.”

The Miz also praised MJF for what he’s accomplished at just 25 years old.

Listen to The Miz on the latest episode of Cheap Heat:

What’s Next for MJF

MJF is currently in a feud with CM Punk. The rivalry started two months ago, but AEW hasn’t put them in a singles match against each other. However, last night on AEW Dynamite, the company finally booked them in a match for next week.

AEW’s next pay-per-view, Revolution, takes place on March 6th at the Additional Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. This match seemed destined to be a PPV attraction, but Punk vs. MJF will go down on TBS in just a matter of days.