Mark Henry: The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Would Be The Biggest Thing To Happen In Wrestling

Mark Henry is of the belief that things in the wrestling industry wouldn’t get much bigger than The Rock vs. Roman Reigns.

Reigns’ “Bloodline” angle has been praised by wrestling fans. “The Tribal Chief” was in need of a fresh coat of paint and he got it in the form of a heel turn back in Aug. 2020.

“The Head of The Table” aligned himself with Paul Heyman and The Usos to create the Bloodline faction. The story has evolved and Reigns turned on Heyman for re-aligning with Brock Lesnar.

Enter The Great One?

During an episode of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry said he feels The Rock and Roman Reigns beginning a feud would go down in history.

“There’s only one thing that can be changed and it’s really not even a change. It’s only one thing that can happen that can take it out of this world and make it — and that’s for The Rock to come and say, ‘No, you don’t run the family. I run the family.’

“If that was to happen it would be the biggest thing to happen in pro wrestling. Because this is already historically [a] top tier story without The Rock. You add The Rock, man you can put it right up there with [The Mega Powers].

“You can put it right up there with another thing that The Rock was involved in, The Nation. You can put it right up there into Stone Cold Steve Austin‘s run and rise to prominence. There’s really nothing that it wouldn’t surpass.”

The question remains, can The Rock fit WWE in his schedule? As everyone knows, he is Hollywood’s biggest star and constantly stays busy.

“The People’s Champ” was able to make some room for WWE from 2011 to 2013. By the end of his return run, The Rock suffered torn abdominal and abductor muscles as well as a hernia.

