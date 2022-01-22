The Undertaker To Be In St. Louis For WWE Royal Rumble

The Undertaker will be in St. Louis for the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Pwinsider.com reported the news today.

The report did state that while anything is possible, it looks like he will most likely be there to attend the show to see his wife, Michelle McCool, compete in the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

It’s also possible that Taker will film some content for the WWE Network/Peacock as WWE typically films things during big pay-per-view weekends when legends are in town.

Taker was featured in the WWE 2K22 announcement trailer ahead of its release in March. It will be interesting to see whether this is the year “The Deadman” gets inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame as WrestleMania will take place in Dallas, Texas this year, Taker’s home state.

It would make sense to announce him as the first inductee and tickets do go on sale in a few weeks. Nothing has been confirmed, but it’s something to keep an eye on.

The Undertaker had his “Final Farewell” at the Survivor Series pay-per-view event in November 2020. His last bout was the Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.