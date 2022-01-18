Effy vs. Jeff Jarrett Added to The WRLD On GCW

Jeff Jarrett will battle Effy at this weekend’s The WRLD on GCW pay-per-view from New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom.

GCW announced the match Monday evening:

*BREAKING*



Just Signed for #TheWrldOnGCW:



EFFY

vs

JEFF JARRETT



Plus:

Mox vs 187

Janela vs Cardona

Briscoes vs ?

Allie vs Ruby

Gresham vs Blake

Brass Ring Ladder Match

Lucha Tag



Watch LIVE on PPV or @FiteTV:https://t.co/DT2a5ab7r0 pic.twitter.com/ssWiO4Iu82 — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 18, 2022

The WRLD on GCW Card

Jeff Jarrett vs. Effy rounds out an incredible card for GCW’s biggest show ever.

The following matches are signed for The WRLD on GCW. The event is now available for purchase at FITE and streams live Sunday, January 23rd.