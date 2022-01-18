Effy vs. Jeff Jarrett Added to The WRLD On GCW

Jeff Jarrett will battle Effy at this weekend’s The WRLD on GCW pay-per-view from New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom.
GCW announced the match Monday evening:
The WRLD on GCW Card
Jeff Jarrett vs. Effy rounds out an incredible card for GCW’s biggest show ever.
The following matches are signed for The WRLD on GCW. The event is now available for purchase at FITE and streams live Sunday, January 23rd.
- GCW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Homicide
- ROH World ChampionJonathan Gresham vs. Blake Christian
- GCW Tag Team Championship Open Challenge: Briscoe Brothers vs. ???
- Team Bandido (Bandido, Laredo Kid & ASF) vs. Team Gringo (Gringo Loco, Arez & Demonic Flamita)
- Ruby Soho vs. Allie Katch
- Jeff Jarrett vs. EFFY
- Matt Cardona (with Chelsea Green) vs. Joey Janela
- Eddie Kingston vs. AJ Gray