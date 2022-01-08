Tom Hannifan Joins Impact As New Play-by-Play Announcer

Tom Hannifan has joined Impact Wrestling. He joins the commentary table at tonight’s Hard to Kill pay-perview.

His former broadcasting partner Renee Paquette broke the news Saturday afternoon on Twitter. Impact soon followed up with confirmation.

Hannifan will be Imapct’s new lead play-by-play announcer, replacing Matt Striker.

Hannifan previously worked for WWE under the name Tom Phillips. They released him in May 2021 after about 9 years with the company.

Shortly thereafter, Hannifan spoke extensively about his time there. He credits Renee Paquette as being one of the people who took him under their wing and showed him the ropes while he got caught up to speed with WWE’s way of doing things.

Following his Impact Wrestling debut, Hannifan will join Renee Paquette on the next edition of her Oral Sessions podcast. That interview drops this coming Tuesday.

Below, you can check out Tom Hannifan’s in-depth interview talking about his WWE run, the hardest part of that job being overproduced there and much more.