Tony Khan Compares AEW And WWE’s Pandemic Strategies

AEW and WWE had very different strategies when it came to running wrestling shows during the lockdown era of COVID-19 pandemic. While WWE decided to run shows in a completely empty arena, Tony Khan came up with the idea to use the wrestlers they had as an audience. A lot of people thought that this created a big difference in the presentations of both the shows. Fans watching the show at home felt more connected to the AEW product because of this.

The AEW President recently had an interview with Vegas Film Critic Jeffrey K. Howard to promote Dynamite’s move to TBS. During the talk, Khan was asked about AEW’s strategy during the pandemic, and he compared it to WWE:

“The first week, I came up with the idea of putting the wrestlers who weren’t in the matches, every wrestler I could get around the ring, to create an audience, and people enjoyed it. It was very different than watching the alternative. Our competitor was running empty arena shows. I stayed with that at first and kept the wrestlers at ringside through the pandemic for several months.

We stayed on the air through the pandemic. [We] debuted some stars including the late great Mr. Brodie Lee and Matt Hardy, in the pandemic. We’re able to keep fans interested. Frankly, I told people, this is voluntary. You don’t have to come to the wrestlers [stand]. So, we had a small crew and I built around that crew.”

Tony Khan On WWE’s Thunderdome

Tony Khan

AEW was also the first company to welcome fans back into the arena. They created pods allowing families or groups of friends to attend the shows safely while keeping their distance from other fans. Tony Khan mentioned how WWE on the other hand, came up with the concept of the Thunderdome:

“Then people started to come back as we got deeper into the pandemic. Our competition through the pandemic, a few months later, they went to a fan wall. [It was a] virtual wall of fans like you saw in other sports, you know, TV screens. And I thought, let’s bring wrestling back with live fans safely. We did it.

We had no COVID transmissions by going into an outdoor amphitheater and spacing people out where a family or group of friends could sit in what we called a pod. [I thought] it would be like a drive-in movie. You had your own section of seats in this case. There’s no one near you, you’re outdoors, and it was great. It brought the fans back to pro wrestling. There was months and months where that was the only place you could watch pro wrestling anywhere in the world where the fans were cheering the matches.”

