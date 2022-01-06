Tony Khan Has Plans To Build ‘Diverse Representation Across Board’ In AEW In 2022

The recent Big Swole controversy has landed Tony Khan in hot waters. Even members of the IWC who are usually very supportive of the AEW president, have distanced themselves from his comments. While the wrestling promoter since seems to have learned not to publicly call out his ex-employees, he is not refraining himself from promising a diverse representation in his company in 2022.

Khan recently had an interview with Barstool Wrestling. He talked about all the additions to the AEW roster in 2021 and what qualities he looks for while signing people. Tony claimed that professionalism is the number one thing on his list:

“There’s a number of things. There’s in-ring ability. There’s professionalism, [which] I think is very important. That’s number one. The first word in professional wrestler is professional. I think there’s also in-ring ability, charisma, promos. [It’s] looking for a combination of these. If somebody has some more than others, you can work around it to some extent, but you need them all.”

Tony Khan Says AEW Plans To Build A Diverse Representation In 2022

Tony Khan (Photo: Robbie Fox for Barstool)

Tony Khan was later asked about AEW’s plans in 2022. The AEW owner first explained that it’s going to be a huge year for them. He then mentioned how their two most recent signings are a step towards helping them achieve the goal of diversity:

“It’s gonna be a huge year for us. We’ve expanded the roster so much. Like I said, it’s a more competitive roster than it’s ever been. And it’s a more diverse roster than it’s ever been. Just look at the signings [in] the last couple [of] weeks, the last two wrestlers we’ve announced coming in. Mercedes Martinez and then of course just in the last 24 hours, Jake Atlas.”

Khan recalled how Mercedes Martinez helped Jade Cargill in reaching the finals of the TBS tournament during her return to AEW programming. He also mentioned the debut of Jake Atlas before claiming that he has some huge plans for 2022 that have been in the making for a long time:

“I have some huge plans for 2022 that have been a long time in the making. And then I have some huge plans for 2022 to build a stronger, more diverse representation across the board. Nobody knows what it is yet, but I have a couple [of] really exciting things that are gonna be coming up in the next month, six weeks.

It’s gonna be really good. It’s been stuff that’s been a long time planned, and it’s gonna be awesome. There’s also some stuff that just kind of came up, to be honest with you that is gonna be pretty dope”

