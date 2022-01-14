Tony Khan: There’s Nothing Official On The Briscoes To AEW

Tony Khan has broken his silence on The Briscoes.

It’s no secret that Mark and Jay Briscoe have become the hottest free agent tag team. The two were mainstays under Ring of Honor but the company has released all of its talent and is going through a hiatus.

A feud has been brewing between The Briscoes and AEW tag team FTR. The two teams even got into a confrontation at the ROH Final Battle PPV back in December.

Tony Khan On The Briscoes

Busted Open Radio host Dave LaGreca recently asked AEW boss Tony Khan if there’s any word on The Briscoes possible making their way to his company. Khan insisted that nothing has been made official.

“Well, it’s a great team, great history in Ring of Honor. No, I don’t [have anything official on The Briscoes]. We have a great roster right now.

“I think they’re a great team and definitely somebody to keep an eye on but no, nothing official on them. We debuted so many great wrestlers recently.

“You mentioned Mercedes Martinez and of course, we just saw the arrival of Brody King on Wednesday night. So, there’s a lot of exciting things and of course, we do have new world tag team champions Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, and there’s a ton of great teams lined up to challenge them.

“So, we’ll have to wait and see I guess. They’re a great team who I’ve followed for well over 15 years. Who am I kidding? Much longer than that and I think they’re great, great wrestlers.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Tony Khan is just playing things up or if The Briscoes truly haven’t been in contact with AEW. With FTR and The Briscoes going back-and-forth, it seems inevitable that the two teams will share the ring.

Please H/T SEScoops with a link if you use any quotes from this article