Tony Khan Says “Dream Signing” Is Coming To AEW Soon

Tony Khan signed a number of big names such as CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole to AEW in 2021, and it appears he plans to continue this trend in 2022.

The AEW president recently had an interview with Josh Martinez of New York’s Z100 radio station. He was there to promote Dynamite’s move to TBS and their other upcoming shows.

During the discussion, the host asked Khan if he has a “dream signing” that he’d like to see in AEW. He narrowed it down to talent located in North America, which excludes most ‘Forbidden Door’ crossovers from New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Khan said there actually is a big name coming to AEW “pretty soon” that he’s very excited about.

“There is [a dream signing]. They are in North America and they’re coming. Pretty soon. It’s going to be awesome. I’m very excited,” -Tony Khan

Khan did not reveal any further detail about this dream signing so it’s hard to say when they will be coming or who it could be.

There are a number of big free agents in the market that fit the bill and it will be really interesting to see which one of them ends up being the promised signing.

Top free agents who are currently available, or will soon be available, to appear for AEW include Jeff Hardy, Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt), Johnny Gargano, Keith Lee, Karrion Kross, Danhausen, Buddy Murphy, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham, Adam Scherr, Shane “Swerve” Strickland, Teagan Nox and Toni Storm.

Apart from this, Tony Khan talked about things such as the upcoming final of the TBS title tournament, the signing of Jake Atlas, and more.

You can check out his full interview in the video below: