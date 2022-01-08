Update On Triple H’s Reaction To NXT Releases

With William Regal and others having been released, the black and gold era of NXT appears to be gone. Numerous employees once hired by Triple H are no longer with the company. According to an update from Wade Keller of PW Torch, the releases are said to be upsetting to Triple H.
Keller spoke about Triple H’s reaction to the cuts recently.
“I’ve talked with people who had said Triple H was building his team that he would bring with him to the main roster. And if his day came to run the main roster he wanted his group of people,” Keller said. “At some point, it was thought that it would include William Regal and Gabe Sapolsky and Road Dogg and they’re gone.”
“NXT just isn’t what it once was. I’ve heard just a little about Triple H’s reaction to all of this and nothing super reportable other than it sounds like he’s bummed out.”
In addition to the releases of Samoa Joe, Road Dogg, and William Regal, numerous others were let go. These include Timothy Thatcher, Danny Burch, Scott Armstrong, Allison Danger, Hideki Suzuki and more. Reports are that morale backstage in NXT is at an all-time low.
