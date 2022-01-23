Vince McMahon “Shows No Signs of Slowing Down”

Vince McMahon is still going strong at 76 years old. The Chairman and CEO of WWE is working as hard as ever, according to one of his closest allies.

WWE Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard has worked with McMahon on and off since the 1980’s. He’s seen McMahon operate during the glory days of Hulkamania, the dark days of the steroid trial in the mid-90’s, WWE’s peak Attitude Era and is one of the most influential people in WWE to this day.

During a recent episode of his Something to Wrestle podcast, Prichard said he could see Vince McMahon running WWE for decades to come. The latest installment focused on the 2005 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. That show featured the infamous ending of Vince McMahon charging to ringside and tearing both of his quads as he entered the ring.

Wrestlers, promotions and eras have come and gone over the past 40 years. One constant in this industry has been Vince McMahon.

“He’s a freak of nature…” – Bruce Prichard describing Vince McMahon

During times when business is soft or fans are unhappy with WWE’s creative direction, some people question if McMahon still has “it.”

Bruce Prichard says McMahon still has the energy and vision to lead WWE into the future. When asked about Vince McMahon’s longterm future running WWE, Prichard gave a glowing review of pro wrestling’s Walt Disney.

Vince McMahon (2022)

“Yeah, I can’t imagine him not doing it and I am sure that he will continue to do it probably for the next 25-to-30 years,” said Prichard. “His mom’s 101 and still going so, you know, he shows no signs of slowing down at all.”

Prichard added that it’s hard to imagine WWE without Vince McMahon at the helm. Thankfully, he doesn’t think we’ll have to worry about that scenario any time soon.

“He’s a freak of nature and it’s hard to imagine it without him and I don’t think that we’ll have to imagine it without him for a long, long time.”

Listen to Something to Wrestle: Royal Rumble 2005 with Bruce Prichard and Conrad Thompson below or at AdFreeShows.com.