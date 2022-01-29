Vince McMahon’s Mother Vicki Askew Passes Away

Vicki Askew, the mother of WWE owner and chairman of the boards Vince McMahon has sadly passed away at the age of 101.

According to her obituary, Askew passed away of natural causes in her sleep at her home in The Woodlands, TX on Tuesday, January 20.

Born on July 11, 1920, in Florence, South Carolin, Vicki was the only daughter of four children. Her family moved to Stanford when she was a young girl and Vicki spent her childhood there.

She gave birth to two sons namely Rod and Vince. The elder of the two Rod unfortunately passed away at the age of 77 last year.

After graduating from high school, she pursued a career in Civil Service. She worked as a secretary and administrative assistant until her retirement from the Chamber of Commerce in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

Vicki Askew was an avid tennis player and she played until the age of 94. She also had a beautiful soprano voice and sang in several church choirs.

Her funeral services were held on January 22. A Memorial Mass for the Ebensburg community will be held on Saturday, January 29.

SEScoops extends our thoughts and prayers to the whole extended McMahon family.