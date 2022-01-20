Thursday, January 20, 2022
Von Erichs Test Positive For COVID-19, Pulled from MLW Blood & Thunder

By Michael Reichlin
The Von Erics have tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, they will be unable to compete at Friday’s MLW Blood and Thunder event from Dallas, TX.

Ross and Marshall Von Erich were scheduled to challenge 5150 for the MLW World Tag Team Championships in a Texas Tornado match.

They both addressed their health on social media. Marshall says he’s devastated and has never been so prepared for a match in his entire life. Ross says he’s sincerely sorry to all the fans who bought tickets to see them.

MLW Blood & Thunder Card

MLW Blood and Thunder takes place Friday, January 21st from Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas, Texas. With the Von Erichs out, the following is the updated card:

Falls Count Anywhere
MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Pagano

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

Triple Threat Match
MLW World Middleweight Champion Tajiri vs. Myron Reed vs. TBA

Davey Richards vs. ACH

‘A Violent Opportunity’ for King Muertes

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane vs. Calvin Tankman

Rok-C vs. Miranda Gordy

Open Contract Challenge
EJ Nduka

Plus, the debut of the Sato Bros.

