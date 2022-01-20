Von Erichs Test Positive For COVID-19, Pulled from MLW Blood & Thunder

The Von Erics have tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, they will be unable to compete at Friday’s MLW Blood and Thunder event from Dallas, TX.
Ross and Marshall Von Erich were scheduled to challenge 5150 for the MLW World Tag Team Championships in a Texas Tornado match.
They both addressed their health on social media. Marshall says he’s devastated and has never been so prepared for a match in his entire life. Ross says he’s sincerely sorry to all the fans who bought tickets to see them.
MLW Blood & Thunder Card
MLW Blood and Thunder takes place Friday, January 21st from Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas, Texas. With the Von Erichs out, the following is the updated card:
Falls Count Anywhere
MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Pagano
Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger
Triple Threat Match
MLW World Middleweight Champion Tajiri vs. Myron Reed vs. TBA
Davey Richards vs. ACH
‘A Violent Opportunity’ for King Muertes
National Openweight Champion Alex Kane vs. Calvin Tankman
Rok-C vs. Miranda Gordy
Open Contract Challenge
EJ Nduka
Plus, the debut of the Sato Bros.