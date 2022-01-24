Quote: WALTER’s Name Change Won’t Hurt Him In Any Way

One WWE legend doubts that the name change from WALTER to Gunther will cause any issues in the long run.

Fans were up in arms with WWE’s decision to change WALTER’s name now that he will be a regular on WWE TV outside of NXT UK. He now goes by the name Gunther. WWE found themselves in hot water for trademarking the name “Gunther Stark” as that is the name of a known Nazi.

WWE has dropped the trademark but WALTER’s new name is indeed still Gunther.

Booker T Talks WALTER’s Name Change

Taking to his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that being called Gunther shouldn’t hurt WALTER’s stock.

“Three months ago maybe with Steiner and Breakker and now, do anybody think about Bron Breakker now? Is anybody thinking about it? Everybody’s talking about how freakin’ awesome Bron Breakker is.

“That’s the only thing I hear now. Now, of course, WALTER is his real name. Of course, that may cause some kind of conflict from a logistic perspective, I don’t know. Changing his name, I don’t think that’s something that’s gonna hinder him or hurt him in any way when he goes out there and performs in the middle of the ring.

“I think people will forget it soon.”

WWE is known for changing names of established independent and international talent before they make it to the main roster. There are exceptions such as AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Ricochet.

