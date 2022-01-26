Wardlow Comments On Potential Match Against MJF

Wardlow has been on MJF‘s side from his start in AEW but things haven’t been so good between these two Pinnacle members recently.

The company has been teasing a potential feud between these two talents for a while and the heavyweight star is not denying the possibility either.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Wardlow discussed how MJF loves adjusting his contract. He admitted that it has started to get under his skin:

“He loves adjusting my contract. He seems to make changes to it weekly, which is starting to get under my skin a little bit. But we’ve been together for two years, he pays me to watch his back. So, you know, that’s technically my job.”

Wardlow said that he will continue to do his job but on the question of a potential match with the Pinnacle leader, he claimed that his contract with MJF isn’t forever:

“So I will continue to do so as long as I’m under contract to do so. Because that’s my job. I do my job, and I do it well. But who knows what happens? I know that contract isn’t forever. So who knows what will happen down the road.”

MJF is currently feuding with CM Punk. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the culmination of the feud leads to the end of his association with Wardlow as well.

Watch Wardlow’s interview with Chris Van Vliet:

H/T to Fightful for the transcribed quotes