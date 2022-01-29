Watch: Brock Lesnar Slams Wee Man Onto a Table

Brock Lesnar slammed Jackass star Wee Man onto a table on Friday night.

Lesnar and Wee Man are in St. Louis this weekend for WWE‘s highly anticipated Royal Rumble premium live event. You never know what you’re going to see when you attend a big pro wrestling weekend. Patrons who were enjoying their dinner got an eye-full here.

Wee Man’s Jackass co-star Johnny Knoxville as also at the restaurant, but (wisely) didn’t step in to break up the mayhem. The table didn’t break, but some glass did and we can’t speak for Wee Man’s physical condition.

Check out the footage, courtesy of TMZ Sports:

Wee Man appeared on The Bump to speak about the altercation with Brock Lesnar:

The 2022 WWE Royal Rumble airs live Saturday night on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network internationally.

Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley, while Wee Man is in town to support Johnny Knoxville’s Royal Rumble apparitions.

Knoxville has teased that he’ll have support from his Jackass Forever co-stars at the Rumble. Fellow Jackass alum Steve-O is also in town. We’ll see if Wee Man makes it to The Dome after what he went through at the hands of Brock Lesnar.

Jackass Forever hits theaters Friday, February 4th.