Watch: What Happened After Royal Rumble Went Off Air

Royal Rumble this year took place in The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, MO, which is the hometown of the Viper Randy Orton.

While the former world champion didn’t get a lot of moments to shine at the PPV itself, he did get a moment with his hometown crowd afterward.

Orton got in the ring after the PPV went off air. Both him and his tag team partner Riddle posed together to send the crowd home happy as seen in the video below:

It wasn't his night, but @RandyOrton got one of the biggest pops we've ever heard ?



He showed some love for St. Louis after the show…#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/38XdClvkuy — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 30, 2022

Riddle entered the Royal Rumble match at #20 while the legend killer entered at #29. Both were among the five superstars eliminated by the eventual winner Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar, who entered the match at #30 also eliminated Shane McMahon and Bad Bunny apart from Randy Orton. He took out Drew McIntyre last to win the bout.

RK-Bro dropped the Raw tag team championships to the Alpha Academy at the January 10 episode of Raw earlier this month. This ended their 142 days long reign with the championship.

There is no word yet on what WWE is planning for Randy Orton at WrestleMania this year. Though it wouldn’t be a surprise if he ends up facing his tag team partner Riddle at the show of shows.