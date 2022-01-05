Update on WWE’s WrestleMania 38 Main Event Plans

Despite Brock Lesnar winning the WWE Championship on short notice this past Saturday night at WWE Day 1, plans for a Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania 38 are reportedly still in motion.

Some had wondered in the aftermath of Lesnar’s championship victory what it meant for the long-rumored WrestleMania match between he and Reigns. There was speculation about a possible match at Royal Rumble or the Saudi Arabia show in February. However, Lashley vs. Lesnar was confirmed for the Royal Rumble during Monday night’s edition of Raw.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter spoke about WWE’s plans for Lesnar vs. Reigns during the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

“I know that they’ve got everything worked out between now and WrestleMania,” Meltzer said (h/t WrestleTalk). “Everything is worked out. All the original plans, there were some changes obviously because the Lesnar and Roman Reigns match from Saturday didn’t happen, but they’ve got their new twists and turns, and the final destination, which is presumably Lesnar and Roman Reigns, is still on.

“Whatever the plan was for the WWE Championship match — I don’t know what it was — but they’re gonna get there, and that’s also still on. So the WrestleMania matches are the same, but the plans on how to get there obviously have changed.”

It will be interesting to see how they get to this match with Lesnar now holding the WWE Championship. There’s a possibility of a unification match at WrestleMania between the two champions, Universal title vs. WWE title. Or perhaps Roman Reigns could cost Lesnar the WWE Championship to Lashley in their match at the Royal Rumble, kicking the Lesnar vs. Reigns feud into high gear on the march to WrestleMania. Nobody can truly say with any certainty right now what will happen, but speculation is certainly running wild.

With Lesnar vs. Reigns still reportedly scheduled for WrestleMania, the third time the two have wrestled at WWE’s biggest show of the year, what other top matches do you want to see at the event? If Lesnar no longer has the WWE title by WrestleMania, who do you want to see wrestling for that championship? Let us know in the comments section!

