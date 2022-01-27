WWE Creative Is Hiring: See What They’re Looking For

WWE is looking to bring someone new on to the creative team.

A job listing posted by WWE Careers seeks a “copyrighter” to join the company’s creative media division.

The job description reads:

Who’s ready to get in the ring?! Not literally of course, the metaphorical copywriting ring at WWE! We are looking for a smart & savvy wordsmith to join WWE Media as a copywriter supporting the Creative Media Division.

As part of CMD you’ll be directly involved with creating promos, cold opens, episodics, commercials, and much more. Here’s your chance to work with WWE Superstars and A-List talent across the entertainment industry. Make sure to come ready with your personal WWE Superstar moniker because you know we’re gonna ask!

The job function includes:

Lead, formulate, and develop ideas that ladder up to the Creative Director – Copy

Write for a host of media including digital, broadcast, manifestos, & scripts

Work closely with internal teams in all stages of the creative process — from brainstorming to project delivery.

Understand strategy to ensure all ideas align with the WWE brand.

Thrive under tight deadlines and can juggle multiple projects at once.

Ability to think strategically and conceptualize big picture creative.

Expert storytelling skills with the ability to self-edit.

WWE asks that prospective applicants have at least 2 years experience as a copyrighter and an understanding of WWE’s “brand voice.”

Click here to see more active job listings from WWE.