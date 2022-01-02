WWE Day 1 Results: Brock Lesnar Wins WWE Title, Beth Phoenix Returns

WWE Day 1 aired live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Universal Champion Roman Reigns was scheduled to defend the title against but Brock Lesnar but was pulled from the show due to testing positive for COVID-19. Brock Lesnar was added to the WWE Championship match making it a Fatal 5-Way main event.

Day 1 Results

Ridge Holland & Sheamus def. Cesaro & Ricochet (Kickoff Show) The Usos def. New Day to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships Drew McIntyre def. Madcap Moss RK-Bro def. Street Profits to retain the RAW Tag Team Championships Edge def. The Miz Becky Lynch def. Liv Morgan to retain the RAW Women’s Championship Brock Lesnar def. Big E, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley to become the new WWE Champion

Here are the takeaways from this week’s show:

The Usos Retained In A Great Match With New Day

The Usos defended the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against New Day in the first match of the night. New Day isolated Jimmy Uso and controlled the beginning of the match. Kingston knocked Jey off the apron but Jimmy caught Kofi with an Enziguri. Jimmy distracted the referee and Jey hit a Clothesline outside the ring.

Jey tagged in and rolled Kingston back into the ring. Jey connected with a Body Slam and posed for the crowd as Kofi regrouped in the corner. Kingston battled back with a stomp and made his way to the corner. Jimmy tagged in and booted Woods off the apron and dragged Kingston back to the corner of the ring.

Jey booted Kingston in the midsection and got distracted with the crowd. Uso perched Kofi up on the top turnbuckle and set up for a Superplex but Kingston broke free. Kofi headbutted Jey off the turnbuckle and leaped into an awesome Tornado DDT. Woods hopped up on the apron and fired up the crowd as he pleaded for a tag.

King Woods and Jimmy Uso tagged in and Woods unloaded some strikes. Woods hit a big Clothesline on Jimmy and then delivered a Dropkick to Jey. Xavier connected with a Russian Leg Sweep and kipped up to a great reaction from the crowd. Woods hit a Michinoku Driver and went for the cover but Jimmy kicked out at two. Jey Uso leaped in front of a Dropkick and it allowed Jimmy to battle back.

Jimmy connected with an uppercut and followed it up with a corkscrew splash off the top for a close two count. Jey tagged in and The Usos circled Woods. The Usos hit a pop-up Samoan Drop but Woods somehow was able to kick out at the last moment. Jey had an intense look in his eyes as King Woods hobbled to his feet.

Jey and Woods traded forearms to the face in the middle of the ring. Woods got the better of the exchange and both superstars fell to the mat. Kofi Kingston tagged in and climbed to the top rope. Kofi hit a Crossbody and went for the cover but couldn’t put Jey Uso away.

Jimmy stuck his head through the ropes and Kofi smacked him with a Superkick to the face. Kingston followed it up with the Boom Drop on Jey and fired up the crowd. Kofi geared up in the corner and went for Trouble in Paradise but Jey countered into a beautiful Superkick. Jimmy quickly tagged in and hit a Splash off the top but Kingston wouldn’t stay down!

Jimmy hit Kingston with a chop block and applied a Half Crab in the middle of the ring. Kofi fought through the pain and crawled towards the bottom rope to break the hold. Jimmy brought Kofi to the corner and tagged in Jey Uso. Woods dragged Jimmy out of the ring and sent him into the steel steps. Kofi rolled up Jey for a near fall and followed it up with an SOS for another two count.

King Woods tagged in and climbed to the top rope. Kofi hit a Backbreaker and Woods hit a Knee Drop for a two count. Kingston tagged back and climbed to the top rope. Jey escaped and tagged in Jimmy before hitting Kofi with a boot to the face. The Usos hit Kofi with a couple Superkicks and climbed to the top rope. The Usos hit Kofi with two Splashes but Woods broke up the cover at two and the match continued.

The Usos and New Day had a brief stare down before trading punches. Jimmy leveled Woods with a Superkick and tagged back in. The Usos isolated Kofi and hit the 3D for the pinfall victory. The Usos are still the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Madcap Moss & Happy Corbin Brutally Attacked Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre dominated the action early but the momentum turned after Happy Corbin provided a distraction. Madcap shoved McIntyre into the ring post and applied a submission hold in the ring. Madcap hit a Suplex but McIntyre shrugged it off and planted Moss with a Neckbreaker. Drew connected with a Powerbomb for a near fall. Madcap stumbled a bit but recovered and hit an impressive Fallaway Slam for a two count. McIntyre battled back with the Future Shock DDT but Moss kicked out at two. Drew then hit the Claymore for the pinfall victory.

Later on Day 1, Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss brutally attacked Drew McIntyre backstage. Madcap put Drew’s head in a chair and Corbin bashed him with a steel beam.

RK-Bro Retained The RAW Tag Titles

RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) defended the RAW Tag Team Championships against Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) tonight at Day 1. Migos accompanied RK-Bro to the ring. Riddle and Angelo Dawkins started off the action. Riddle went for a Headlock but Dawkins escaped and hit a shoulder tackle.

Montez Ford tagged in and hit Riddle with a Dropkick to the face. Ford went for a cover but Riddle kicked out at two. Montez brought Riddle back to the corner and tagged Dawkins back in. Riddle then tagged in Orton and Randy got a great reaction as he entered the ring.

Dawkins hit a slam and mocked Orton’s pose. Randy smirked and locked up with Angelo in the middle of the ring. Orton went for the RKO but Dawkins blocked it at the last moment. Montez tagged in and danced around as Orton stared at him. Orton and Ford locked up and Montez drove Randy to the turnbuckle.

Montez hit Orton with a chop to the chest but Orton responded with one of his own and Ford sold it like he got hit by a Bronco. Orton hit a Dropkick and went for the cover but Ford kicked out at two. Riddle tagged in and hit a corkscrew splash for a two count.

Dawkins tagged back in but Riddle greeted him with some kicks to the chest. Angelo hit the Silencer and both superstars fell to the mat. Ford tagged in and caught Riddle with a knee to the face and then a Splash for a two count. Street Profits isolated Riddle in the corner and took turns beating him down.

Orton finally tagged back in and hit Street Profits with a double DDT as Migos cheered him on next to the commentary table. Orton geared up for the RKO and started pounding the canvas as Montez got up. Randy went for it but Ford was ready and countered with an Enziguri. Dawkins hit Riddle with a Fallaway Slam but Riddle responded with a Ripcord Knee. Angelo fell out of the ring and Riddle set up for a Moonsault but Ford knocked him to the floor. Montez hit an incredible flip over the ring post onto the RAW Tag Team Champions on the floor outside the ring.

Back in the ring, Riddle tripped Ford up on the turnbuckle. Randy climbed to the middle turnbuckle and went for a Suplex but Montez held onto the ropes. Ford headbutted Randy to the canvas and went or a Splash but Orton got out of the way. Riddle got in the ring and lifted Ford up into a pop-up RKO from Orton for the pinfall victory. RK-Bro are still the RAW Tag Team Champions.

Beth Phoenix Evened The Odds, Edge def. The Miz

Edge faced The Miz tonight at Day 1. Maryse accompanied The Miz to the ring for the match. Edge came to the ring with the Brood theme music before it transitioned to Metalingus. The crowd was heavily behind Edge as the two superstars locked up in the middle of the ring to start off the action.

Edge hit a couple Arm Drags and went for a Crossface but Miz escaped to the corner of the ring. Miz knocked Edge out of the ring and Maryse provided a distraction. Miz capitalized and shoved Edge into the ring post before rolling him back into the ring. The Miz climbed to the top rope and hit a double axe handle.

The Miz focused his attack on the knee/leg of Edge and applied a submission hold. Edge escaped and stumbled to the corner. Miz went for a leaping Clothesline but wound up landing crotch-first on the middle turnbuckle. Edge hit a slam and went for the cover but Miz kicked out at two.

Edge connected with a Uranage for another near fall. Miz planted Edge with a DDT and went for the cover but the Rated R Superstar kicked out. Miz hit the It Kicks as the Atlanta crowd chanted that he sucks. Miz got distracted and Edge rolled him up for a two count. Edge hit a Facebuster on the floor outside the ring and brought him back inside. Edge went for the pin but Miz kicked out at two.

The action spilled out of the ring again and Miz bounced Edge’s face off the apron. Miz slammed Edge’s head off the announce table several times before rolling into the ring to pose for the crowd. Miz went for the Skull Crushing Finale on the announce table but Edge countered into a slam onto the table.

Back in the ring, Edge climbed to the top turnbuckle and hit a Crossbody for a two count. The Miz got Edge in the Figure Four in the middle of the ring. Edge sat up with crazy eyes and reversed the hold but Miz grabbed the bottom rope to break it up. The Miz rolled up Edge and used the ropes for leverage but the referee caught him. Miz celebrated as if he won the match anyway before complaining to the ref.

Edge dragged Miz to the mat and applied the Crossface in the middle of the ring. Miz crawled around but Edge kept the hold locked in. Miz tried to escape again but Edge held on. Maryse grabbed Miz’s foot and put it on the rope to break the hold. Edge and Miz then connected with a kick to the face at the same time and both men fell to the canvas.

Miz and Edge traded punches in the middle of the ring. Miz hit some kicks and then the running Clothesline in the corner. The Miz climbed to the top rope but Edge caught him with a jab to the face. Edge hit an Arm Drag and geared up in the corner. Edge went for the Spear but Miz leaped out of the way.

Maryse hit Edge over the head and Miz followed it up with the Skull Crushing Finale but Edge kicked out at two. Beth Phoenix showed up on the entrance ramp and marched towards the ring. Maryse scamped away but Beth chased after her. Maryse ran up the entrance ramp and Beth argued with Miz. Edge hit Miz with a Spear as he turned around and celebrated with Beth after the win.

Becky Lynch Retained The RAW Women’s Title

Becky Lynch defended the RAW Women’s Championship against Liv Morgan tonight at the “premier live event” (WWE’s new phrase for PPV). Lynch drove Liv to the ropes and slapped her in the face to begin the action. Morgan shrugged it off and sent Becky tumbling out of the ring. Morgan followed her out there and bounced the champion’s head off the announce table several times.

Liv went for a Suicide Dive but Becky caught her with a boot to the face. Becky went for the Manhandle Slam but Liv countered into an Arm Drag. The challenger followed it up with a running knee to the face and Dropkick to the back of the head. Liv stomped on Lynch several times before going for the cover but the champ kicked out at two. Liv went for the Dis-Arm-Her and then got Lynch in an Armbar. Becky got to the bottom rope to break the hold and rolled out of the ring to regroup.

Lynch booted Liv in the face and made her way to the top rope. Liv caught her and sent her to the canvas with a slam for a two count. Becky bashed Liv’s head into the turnbuckle and went for the cover but Morgan kicked out at two. Lynch couldn’t believe that Liv kicked out and had a look of concern on her face.

Becky booted Liv in the back and choked her against the ropes while talking some trash. Lynch hit a Leg Drop while Liv was caught up in the ropes but Morgan kicked out at two. Becky got frustrated again and started wildly swinging at Liv and shoving her face into the mat.

Lynch hit an Exploder Suplex and went for the cover but Liv kicked out at two. Becky barked at the referee to count faster before swatting at Liv. Lynch stomped on Morgan a few times but got distracted by the crowd booing her. Liv capitalized and bounced Becky’s face off the top turnbuckle.

Liv hit a Jawbreaker for a near fall and followed up with an overhead kick. Morgan hopped to middle turnbuckle and connected with a Dropkick but Becky kicked out at two. Becky went for an Armbar but Liv quickly countered into a roll-up for a two count.

Both superstars battled on the turnbuckle and Becky set up for a Superplex. Liv blocked it and hit an awesome Sunset Flip Powerbomb for a two count. Morgan and Becky traded roll-ups but both superstars kicked out. Liv hit another Dropkick off the middle turnbuckle but couldn’t go for the cover because Lynch rolled out of the ring. Liv hit a Suicide Dive and rolled the champion back inside. Lynch rolled out of the ring again and Liv chased after her.

Lynch bounced Liv’s face off the announce table several times and got back into the ring. Becky wanted to win via count-out but Morgan made it back into the ring in time and the match continued. Lynch stomped on Liv as she rolled into the ring before throwing her back to the floor. Becky followed her and it backfired as Morgan launched the champion into the steel steps.

Morgan returned the favor and stomped on Becky’s arm over and over while it was trapped in the steps. However, Lynch caught Liv with a kick to the face as the action returned to the ring. Becky climbed to the middle turnbuckle but Liv hit a slam into the Rings of Saturn. Lynch escaped by rolling Liv up for a two count. Liv went for the Oblivion but Becky held onto the ropes and hit the Manhandle Slam for the pinfall victory. It looked like Becky was supposed to get her feet on the bottom rope for leverage but was too far away. Instead, it was a clean finish and Becky Lynch is still the RAW Women’s Champion.

Brock Lesnar Captured The WWE Championship

Big E defended the WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley in a Fatal 5-Way. Owens and Rollins went after Lesnar right away but Brock hit him with some German Suplexes. Big E and Lashley battled on the outside as Lesnar lifted Seth up for an F5. Owens broke it up and Brock hit him with another German Suplex.

WWE Champion Big E got into the ring and knocked Lesnar to the outside. Lashley bashed Big E into the ring post and then Speared Brock Lesnar through the barricade. Lashley hit Owens with a Neckbreaker and then lifted Seth up for a Suplex. Owens broke it up with a Superkick to Lashley. Rollins hit Brock with a Suicide Dive through the ropes and Owens followed it up with a Frog Splash off the ring apron.

Rollins & Owens grabbed the steel steps and bashed Bobby Lashley in the face. They did the same to Brock Lesnar before clearing off the announce table. Rollins and Owens went for a Suplex off the steps through the table but Lashley escaped. Big E showed up and planted Lashley through the announce table with a Uranage.

Kevin Owens leveled Big E with a Superkick and rolled the champion back into the ring. Owens and Rollins then delivered a DDT to Brock Lesnar on top of the steel steps. Big E hit Rollins with a Uranage but turned around into a pop-up Powerbomb from Owens for a near fall.

Owens climbed to the top rope and went for a Swanton but Big E got his knees up. Rollins flew out of nowhere with a Frog Splash on Big E for a two count and the match continued. Seth set up for the Stomp but Lesnar got back into the ring and hit the F5. Brock delivered an F5 to Big E and then another one to Kevin Owens. Lashley leveled Brock with a Spear and went for the cover but Brock kicked out at two.

Bobby got Brock in the Hurt Lock but Big E broke it up. Big E planted Lashley with the Big Ending and went for one on Brock but Lesnar escaped. Brock then planted Big E with the F5 for the pinfall victory. Brock Lesnar is the new WWE Champion.