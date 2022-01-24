Hall of Fame, NXT Stand & Deliver Set for ‘Mania Weekend

WWE has announced an updated lineup for WrestleMania 38 weekend from Dallas, Texas. The news was first provided to DallasNews.com.

When WrestleMania to town, it’s typically a week-long event. In addition to SmackDown, two nights of WrestleMania and Raw, WWE will also present the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 induction ceremony, the next NXT premium live event and the Axxess fan fest.

Here’s the updated schedule for WrestleMania 38 weekend:

April 1st: Friday Night SmackDown

April 2nd: WrestleMania 38 (Night 1)

April 3rd: WrestleMania 38 (Night 2)

April 4th: Monday Night Raw

TBA: WWE Hall of Fame

TBA: NXT: Stand & Deliver

WWE Axxess Fan Fest

The dates, times and locations of the Hall of Fame and Stand & Deliver have yet to be determined and will be announced at a later date.